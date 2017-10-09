Residents Encouraged To Check Unclaimed Property Fund

Wyoming residents are encouraged to see if they own any of the $60 million worth of funds left unclaimed in a state fund.

The Unclaimed Property Fund consists of money that is left behind and turned over to the state to hold for the rightful owners. It includes but is not limited to utility deposits, unpaid wages, insurance proceeds, securities, savings and checking accounts, trusts, mineral royalties, and more.

The Unclaimed Property Division receives new properties every year. Last fiscal year, $8 million was received and $6.5 million was successfully returned to the citizens of Wyoming. Wyoming State Treasurer Mark Gordon says the Division is still holding approximately $60 million in unclaimed properties from previous years.

To see if you are the owner of any unclaimed funds, visit the Wyoming State Treasurer’s website or call their office at 307-777-5590.

*NOTE* When searching the Unclaimed Property Fund online, be sure to follow the search criteria by typing the last name first.