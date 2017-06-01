Residents Invited To Evaluate Favorite Places Downtown

Rock Springs, WY – In lieu of their regular June 12 board meeting, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is inviting the community to participate in The Place Game for downtown. The exercise will start at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 12 at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office and should conclude by 6:30 p.m.

According to board chairwoman Maria Mortensen, “The exercise serve as a way to gain ideas and input from the community as a whole while allowing us to apply for some smaller ‘placemaking’ grants from the Wyoming Business Council.”

Participants will rank and review public locations with based on sociability, comfort and image, uses, activities, access & linkages and offer suggestions for short and long term programming and improvements. Five to 10 locations will be visited by smaller groups, reporting back to the overall group with observations and ideas.

This activity is based on best practices developed by the Project for Public Spaces. The Place Game is a tool for evaluating any public space—a park, a square, a market, a street, even a street corner—and examining it through guided observation strategies.

The best part about the Place Game? Anyone can use it. You don’t have to be a planner or an academic. In fact, you don’t need to know anything about the city at all. You just have to pay close attention to how you feel in a space and trust your intuition. Because of its accessibility, the Place Game is an ideal activity for community workshops as it gives local residents an easy tool with which to identify the assets and shortcomings of the public spaces they use every day.

To conduct the Place Game, participants travel to a local site, split into small groups of four or five, and together they discuss a series of questions and evaluations based on the game’s rating scales—a process that takes no longer than twenty to thirty minutes. After this, the small groups come together to compare responses and report on their findings, and together they can make determinations about what is working in the space, and what might need some improvement. These findings are then presented to the larger group for comparison, analysis, and discussion. You can read more at https://www.pps.org/blog/place-game-community