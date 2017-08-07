Those With Respiratory Issues Urged To Stay Indoors

ROCK SPRINGS – The smoke-filled skies over can be troublesome for those with respiratory issues.

The health care professionals at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County say extra precautions should be taken.

“People with respiratory issues are urged to take precautions,” said MHSC Respiratory Therapist Christine Chewning. “We recommend people stay inside their homes if at all possible.”

Limit your exposure if you have any type of heart or lung disease, are an older adult or child, have diabetes or are pregnant.

“It’s important to check with your physician,” Chewning said.

Sweetwater County has had hazy skies for the past 10 days as a result of wildfires in Montana, according to Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian.

Fires around Pocatello and Boise, Idaho, kicked up this weekend, pushing more smoke into the area, he said. Plus, the Pole Creek Fire, now burning on the Kemmerer Ranger District in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, has grown to more than 3,000 acres as of Sunday afternoon.

Adding to that, British Columbia is having a record fire season, Bournazian said. All of the smoke from those fires is moving across the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies.