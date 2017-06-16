Results from the 2017 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

The 2017 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive concluded on Thursday, June 15th in Rock Springs and the results were announced on the Q96 Morning Show with Michael & JJ.

The blood drive took place over four days with two days in Green River at the GR Rec Center and two days in Rock Springs at the Bunning Freight Station. Each participant that donated received a free t-shirt were eligible to win prizes donated by area businesses. Participants were also given a ticket and asked to “vote” for their favorite emergency responder agency by donating blood in their name.

Here are the results:

Between the communities of Green River and Rock Springs, 252 pints of blood were donated to United Blood Services of Wyoming. According to Sandy Thomas of United Blood Services this blood can save up to 700 lives.

In 3rd Place – collecting 35 pints of blood is the Green River Fire Department

In 2nd Place – collecting 42 pints of blood is the Rock Springs Police Department And in 1st Pace – the Green River Police Department with 54 pints donated. United Blood Services and WyoRadio would like to say thank you to all of the emergency responders, the businesses who donated, all of the participants who donated blood and the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Committee.