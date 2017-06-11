Results From Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo.

Here are the final results of the Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo which took place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.

Some local highlights include Rock Springs’ cowboy Ira Dickinson finishing first in Saddle Bronc and Steer Wrestling. Dickinson also finished second in the Overall Cowboy standings. Cody Chapman of Rock Springs finished third in the Light Rifle and Trap Shooting .

Those listed will represent the Wyoming state team at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette July 16th-22nd.

Pos. Name Hometown Pts Back # Pos. Name Hometown Pts POLE BENDING BAREBACKS 1 Hough, Shay Gillette WY 249.00 1 Davis, Thomas Osage WY 244.00 2 Bard, Ellie Sheridna WY 183.00 2 Reiner, Cole Buffalo WY 233.00 3 Rives, Taylor Buffalo 171.50 3 Sandvick, Dylan Kaycee Wy 186.50 4 Kohr, Sage Gillette WY 145.50 Alt O’Connell, Emmy Rozet WY 121.50 GOAT TYING SADDLE BRONCS 1 Thompson, Jacey Lusk, WY 215.00 1 Dickinson, Ira Rock Springs Wy 218.50 2 Balkenbush, Makenna Sheridan WY 190.00 2 Petsch, Hayden Meridan WY 181.00 3 Kelly, Timber Burns, WY 169.25 3 Myers, Koy Thermopolis Wy 120.00 4 Beck, Reata Albin, WY 161.25 4 McGivney, Ian Kaycee WY 91.00 Alt Manley, Alexis Laramie WY 151.00 Alt Proffit, Donny Dimondvville WY 81.50 TEAM ROPING 1 Johnson, Carson Casper WY 2 Williams, Wheaton Big Horn Wy 3 Tarver, Wyatt Gillette WY 4 Sonesen, Jaymis Douglas WY Alt Deveraux, Cooper Newcastle BREAKAWAY STEER WRESTLING 1 Klinglesmith, Lori Ann Meeker CO 163.00 1 Dickinson, Ira Rock Springs WY 224.00 2 Balkenbush, Makenna Sheridan WY 149.00 2 Anderson, Chance McKinnon WY 202.00 3 Cahoy, Shyanna Sheridan WY 136.25 3 McGraw, Winsten Gill CO 193.50 4 Anderson, Ellie Kay Meeker CO 125.00 4 Marchant, Teigen Newcastle, WY 184.00 Alt Enos, Madison Riverton WY 114.50 Alt Reynolds, Weston Gillette WY 152.00 BARRELS TIE DOWN CALF ROPING 1 Bradley, Karson Big Piney WY 222.50 1 Marchant, Teigen Newcastle WY 202.50 2 Hough, Shay Gillette WY 215.00 2 Wahlert, Owen Grover CO 193.50 3 Seely, Makayla Riverton WY 169.50 3 Tarver, Wyatt Gillette WY 179.00 4 Kohr, Sage Gillette WY 132.50 4 McInerney, Tanner Alzada MT 166.50 Alt O’Connell, Emmy Rozet WY 124.50 Alt Johnson, Kellan Casper WY 154.50 BULL RIDING Queen 1 Butterfield, James”Buck” Worland WY 159.75 1 Cunningham, Delani Sheridan WY 2 Phelps, Wyatt Pinedale WY 128.25 3 Grant, Dylan Jackson WY 111.00 4 Kilts, Cole Casper WY 92.00 Alt Moss, Kolten Laramie WY 83.50 GIRLS CUTTING BOYS CUTTING 1 Whitman, Rylee Big Piney Wy 244.50 1 Lipps, Johnathon Casper WY 241.00 2 Bray, Shae Casper WY 221.75 2 Hayden, Hunter Gillette WY 223.00 3 Rives, Taylor Buffalo WY 213.25 3 Bray, Wes Casper Wy 213.00 4 Winsor, Ayanah Kaycee WY 192.50 4 York, Kasen Saratoga WY 166.00 Alt Ilgen, Emmy Sheridan WY 179.25 Alt Reined Cow Horse 1 York, Kasen Saratoga WY 207.25 2 Kinnison, Clay Grover CO 171.25 3 Kottwitz, Peyton Lusk WY 156.25 4 Beck, Reata Albin WY 146.00 Alt Gibbons, Bailey Worland WY 134.50 Light Rifle Trap Shooting 1 Nunn, Garrett Laramie WY 55.00 1 llis, Colter Cody WY 2 Ellis, Colter Cody WY 45.00 2 Miranda, Blaine Sheridan WY 3 Chapman, Kody Rock Springs Wy 40.50 3 Chapman, Kody Rock Springs WY 4 Miranda, Blaine Sheridan WY 34.00 4 Reynolds, Weston Gillette WY Alt Andrews, Sarah Jackson WY 31.50 Alt Hughes, Carsten Manila UT Boys All Around Year-Edn Girls All Around Year-End 1 McInerney, Tanner Alzada MT 4332.057 1 Hough, Shay Gillette WY 5691.550 2 Dickinson, Ira Rock Springs WY 4115.079 2 Thompson, Jacey Yoder WY 4006.485