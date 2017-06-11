Results From Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo.

Here are the final results of the Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo which took place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.
Some local highlights include Rock Springs’ cowboy Ira Dickinson finishing first in Saddle Bronc and Steer Wrestling. Dickinson also finished second in the Overall Cowboy standings. Cody Chapman of Rock Springs finished third in the Light Rifle and Trap Shooting .
Those listed will represent the Wyoming state team at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette July 16th-22nd.
|Pos.
|Name
|Hometown
|Pts
|Back #
|Pos.
|Name
|Hometown
|Pts
|POLE BENDING
|BAREBACKS
|1
|Hough, Shay
|Gillette WY
|249.00
|1
|Davis, Thomas
|Osage WY
|244.00
|2
|Bard, Ellie
|Sheridna WY
|183.00
|2
|Reiner, Cole
|Buffalo WY
|233.00
|3
|Rives, Taylor
|Buffalo
|171.50
|3
|Sandvick, Dylan
|Kaycee Wy
|186.50
|4
|Kohr, Sage
|Gillette WY
|145.50
|Alt
|O’Connell, Emmy
|Rozet WY
|121.50
|GOAT TYING
|SADDLE BRONCS
|1
|Thompson, Jacey
|Lusk, WY
|215.00
|1
|Dickinson, Ira
|Rock Springs Wy
|218.50
|2
|Balkenbush, Makenna
|Sheridan WY
|190.00
|2
|Petsch, Hayden
|Meridan WY
|181.00
|3
|Kelly, Timber
|Burns, WY
|169.25
|3
|Myers, Koy
|Thermopolis Wy
|120.00
|4
|Beck, Reata
|Albin, WY
|161.25
|4
|McGivney, Ian
|Kaycee WY
|91.00
|Alt
|Manley, Alexis
|Laramie WY
|151.00
|Alt
|Proffit, Donny
|Dimondvville WY
|81.50
|TEAM ROPING
|1
|Johnson, Carson
|Casper WY
|2
|Williams, Wheaton
|Big Horn Wy
|3
|Tarver, Wyatt
|Gillette WY
|4
|Sonesen, Jaymis
|Douglas WY
|Alt
|Deveraux, Cooper
|Newcastle
|BREAKAWAY
|STEER WRESTLING
|1
|Klinglesmith, Lori Ann
|Meeker CO
|163.00
|1
|Dickinson, Ira
|Rock Springs WY
|224.00
|2
|Balkenbush, Makenna
|Sheridan WY
|149.00
|2
|Anderson, Chance
|McKinnon WY
|202.00
|3
|Cahoy, Shyanna
|Sheridan WY
|136.25
|3
|McGraw, Winsten
|Gill CO
|193.50
|4
|Anderson, Ellie Kay
|Meeker CO
|125.00
|4
|Marchant, Teigen
|Newcastle, WY
|184.00
|Alt
|Enos, Madison
|Riverton WY
|114.50
|Alt
|Reynolds, Weston
|Gillette WY
|152.00
|BARRELS
|TIE DOWN CALF ROPING
|1
|Bradley, Karson
|Big Piney WY
|222.50
|1
|Marchant, Teigen
|Newcastle WY
|202.50
|2
|Hough, Shay
|Gillette WY
|215.00
|2
|Wahlert, Owen
|Grover CO
|193.50
|3
|Seely, Makayla
|Riverton WY
|169.50
|3
|Tarver, Wyatt
|Gillette WY
|179.00
|4
|Kohr, Sage
|Gillette WY
|132.50
|4
|McInerney, Tanner
|Alzada MT
|166.50
|Alt
|O’Connell, Emmy
|Rozet WY
|124.50
|Alt
|Johnson, Kellan
|Casper WY
|154.50
|BULL RIDING
|Queen
|1
|Butterfield, James”Buck”
|Worland WY
|159.75
|1
|Cunningham, Delani
|Sheridan WY
|2
|Phelps, Wyatt
|Pinedale WY
|128.25
|3
|Grant, Dylan
|Jackson WY
|111.00
|4
|Kilts, Cole
|Casper WY
|92.00
|Alt
|Moss, Kolten
|Laramie WY
|83.50
|GIRLS CUTTING
|BOYS CUTTING
|1
|Whitman, Rylee
|Big Piney Wy
|244.50
|1
|Lipps, Johnathon
|Casper WY
|241.00
|2
|Bray, Shae
|Casper WY
|221.75
|2
|Hayden, Hunter
|Gillette WY
|223.00
|3
|Rives, Taylor
|Buffalo WY
|213.25
|3
|Bray, Wes
|Casper Wy
|213.00
|4
|Winsor, Ayanah
|Kaycee WY
|192.50
|4
|York, Kasen
|Saratoga WY
|166.00
|Alt
|Ilgen, Emmy
|Sheridan WY
|179.25
|Alt
|Reined Cow Horse
|1
|York, Kasen
|Saratoga WY
|207.25
|2
|Kinnison, Clay
|Grover CO
|171.25
|3
|Kottwitz, Peyton
|Lusk WY
|156.25
|4
|Beck, Reata
|Albin WY
|146.00
|Alt
|Gibbons, Bailey
|Worland WY
|134.50
|Light Rifle
|Trap Shooting
|1
|Nunn, Garrett
|Laramie WY
|55.00
|1
|llis, Colter
|Cody WY
|2
|Ellis, Colter
|Cody WY
|45.00
|2
|Miranda, Blaine
|Sheridan WY
|3
|Chapman, Kody
|Rock Springs Wy
|40.50
|3
|Chapman, Kody
|Rock Springs WY
|4
|Miranda, Blaine
|Sheridan WY
|34.00
|4
|Reynolds, Weston
|Gillette WY
|Alt
|Andrews, Sarah
|Jackson WY
|31.50
|Alt
|Hughes, Carsten
|Manila UT
|Boys All Around Year-Edn
|Girls All Around Year-End
|1
|McInerney, Tanner
|Alzada MT
|4332.057
|1
|Hough, Shay
|Gillette WY
|5691.550
|2
|Dickinson, Ira
|Rock Springs WY
|4115.079
|2
|Thompson, Jacey
|Yoder WY
|4006.485
