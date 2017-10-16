Retirement Security Week October 15-21

Washington, D.C. – In a national effort to help workers focus on their financial needs for retirement, the U.S. Senate has designated October 15–21 as National Retirement Security Week.

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., introduced the bipartisan resolution to designate the week, which the Senate passed last month without any opposition. Enzi said he hoped National Retirement Security Week would encourage Americans to learn more about what they can do now to ensure they have a secure retirement plan for the future.

“Although the cost of retirement is significantly increasing, far too few workers are saving,” Enzi said. “Retirement security is not talked about often enough. Regardless of your age, it is never too early to look at options that can help provide the financial security you will need in the future. Knowing the best way to save for retirement can reap huge rewards down the road.”

The goals for National Retirement Security Week include increasing public awareness of the various options for saving and educating workers about the importance of retirement planning. Enzi introduced this resolution in 2015 and 2016, which both passed the Senate by unanimous consent.