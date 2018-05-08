Ribbon Cutting and Mini-Golf Tournament at new Downtown Putt Around Set for June 2nd

Rock Springs, WY – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will officially open the Downtown Putt Around miniature golf course on June 2, 2018, and the community is invited to join the celebration. A ribbon cutting will be hosted at 10:00 a.m. in conjunction with the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. The Downtown Putt Around is located at the corner of 5th and J Streets, adjacent to the cowboy mural, “Ambition Within.”

Following the ribbon cutting, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA will host a tournament starting at 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tournament teams are comprised of 4 individuals and the registration cost is $20 per team with tee times every 15 minutes. Registration is first come first served and a variety of prizes will be awarded including:

Best Score

Worst Score

1st Hole in One

Best Team Costume/Theme

Following the ribbon cutting and tournament, the Downtown Putt Around will be open to the public, free of charge. The twelve-hole miniature course is available on the honor system and putters and balls will be available there, players are just reminded to return them upon completion.

The Downtown Putt Around was completed with grant funds and volunteer work from the Wyoming Business Council and Dominion Energy with support from Wideacre Properties. As such, there is a registration box located at the course and players are encouraged to register so the Rock Springs Main Street/URA can track usage of the course.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Develop, and Arts & Culture. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com