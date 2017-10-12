Ribbon Cutting and Open House Tonight At Repurposed Lowell School

The community is invited to attend a ribbon cutting and open house today for the repurposed Lowell School.

The ribbon cutting for the school begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by an open house until 7 p.m. During the open house, students from the Lowell School will show a PowerPoint presentation and talk about the school. In addition, community service providers will be at the event to provide parents, families, and members of the community with information on local programs for people with disabilities.

The Lowell School, located at 1300 Lowell Avenue in Rock Springs, was repurposed to expand the Special Services Transition Program.

The Lowell School serves students who have been identified as having a disability. Those in attendance at Lowell School include Rock Springs High School Students who are taught things like life skills, vocational careers, and prepared for life beyond high school.

In addition, the Lowell School has a program for people with disabilities who 18 to 21 years of age and have completed high school requirements. This program helps participants to obtain jobs.

Lowell School teaches just under 30 students between the two programs.

During the open house, the program’s Eye of the Tiger T-shirt business will be open and selling Rock Springs Tigers gear.