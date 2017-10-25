Richard “Rich” Caller (November 29, 1930 – October 16, 2017)

Richard “Rich” Caller, 86, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Monday, October 16, 2017 at his home with his daughter Shirley by his side. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Caller passed away from a lengthy illness.

He was born on November 29, 1930 in Winton, Wyoming, the son of Segundo Caller and Marilla Martenez Caller.

Mr. Caller attended schools in Reliance and Winton, Wyoming and was a graduate of the Reliance High School with the class of 1948.

He married Naomi “Windy” Irene Shoemaker in Jackson, Wyoming on August 12, 1961. She later preceded him in death on April 29, 2009.

Mr. Caller served in the United States Navy during the Korean War as a Seaman.

He was employed by Delgado Oil Company for 28 years as a bulk manager and he retired in 1998. He also worked for Fleschli Oil and Lewis and Lewis Construction Company.

Mr. Caller was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community, Fraternal Order of the Eagles #151 and American Legion Archie Hay Post #24.

His interests included spending time with his daughter Shirley, attending auto shows, camping, hunting, dancing, horseshoe tournaments, restoring his 1946 Ford truck, snow skiing and snowmobiling.

Survivors include his daughter; Shirley J. Caller of Boca Raton, Florida, four nieces; Darlene Budak and husband Tony, Rene Moss and husband Mike, Byra Paulsen, and Shelly Sergent; four nephews Larry Caller and wife Jane, Joe Caller and wife Janet, Harold Caller and Bob Pavon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Wendy; two brothers, and two sisters.

Cremation has take place and a celebration of life and military honors will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #151, 211 B Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming in the Eagles Events Hall upstairs.

The family of Richard Caller respectfully requests that donations be made in his memory be made to; Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming, Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming or The American Diabetes Association serving Wyoming, PO Box 96911, Washington, DC 20090-96911.