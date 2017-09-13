Ride For Life Organizers Seek Bicycle Donations

Organizers for the 5th Annual Mikey Thorpe Memorial Ride for Life are seeking bicycle donations for prizes awarded to the winners of the children’s poker run.

A minimum of three new bikes are needed and additional donations will be raffled to children who participate.

The 5th Annual Mikey Thorpe Memorial Ride for Life is set for September 23rd and will feature poker runs for kids and adults as well as a car show.

Click here to learn more about the 5th Annual Mikey Thorpe Memorial Ride for Life.