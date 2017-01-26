It’s Rivalry Night Tonight In Green River

Rock Springs Tigers and the Green River Wolves will meet on the basketball court in Green River. Tonight is not only a renewal of the rivalry, but also the games are key 4A West Conference games as the teams look to gain momentum heading into the heart of their seasons.

The Lady Tigers will bring a 1-1 conference mark (9-2 overall) into the girls game tonight against the Lady Wolves who are also 1-1 in conference and 7-4 overall.

The Tiger boys, 2-0, will look to remain perfect in 4A West Conference play against the 1-1 Wolves. The Wolves and Tigers are both 6-5 on the year. The boy’s game is scheduled to start around 7:30 pm.

Between the girl’s and boy’s game, United Blood Service-Wyoming will announce the winner the Annual Blood Drive Challenge. Green River has won the contest the last four years after Rock Springs won the event the previous four years.

Both games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK beginning at 5:15 pm and streamed at 1360KRKK.com.