River Festival August 18th and 19th

The Green River Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 16th Annual River Festival August 18th & 19th, 2017. The River Festival takes place at Expedition Island in Green River.

The Festival begins Friday afternoon with event registration beginning at 4 p.m.

A Cajun Shrimp Boil will be served at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Tickets for this event are sold in advance and are available now at the Green River Chamber and Rock Springs Chamber. Prices are $25.00 for a “boat” which consists of about one pound of shrimp and all the sides. Couples tickets are available for $45 per couple. The “Canoe” size is available for $15 per ticket and consists of about half a pound of shrimp with all the sides. The meal includes Cajun spicy style shrimp boiled with sausage, potatoes and corn.

A Spaghetti Dinner will also take place Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. with plates priced at $10 for adults and $5 for children and seniors.

The Local band “The B Sharps” will be performing on Friday evening beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks start at dark on Friday.

The “Run with the Horses Marathon” is set to take place on Saturday around the Wild Horse Loop Tour. This event will also include a ½ Marathon and a 10 K run and will begin at 6:30 a.m.

The “River Walk” will begin around 9 a.m. Saturday and will follow along the green belt.

Dog Fetching Competitions have been very popular and those will again take place at 11 a.m. sponsored by the Red Desert Humane Society.

The “Micro Brew Beer Garden” will run Friday starting at 3 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The local band “WY5” will play at Expedition Island beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Great Duck Race will take place at noon on Saturday. Tickets are available at the Green River Chamber and will be sold on Friday during the River Festival at Expedition Island. Duck Race tickets are 1 for $5 or 5 for $20. Prizes are $250 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place.

The Car Show on Evers Park will take place 11 a.m-4 p.m. Saturday at Evers Park.

See a complete events schedule below: