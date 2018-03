The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers will play host to Green River today in 4A West soccer play. The 4A fourth rated Lady Tigers (2-1-0) and Lady Wolves (0-2-0) square off at 4:00 p.m. at Rock Springs High School.

Meanwhile the 4A second rated Tigers (3-0-0) and Wolves (0-1-1) boys match will begin at at 6:00 p.m. at Rock Springs Junior High.

There are no other area score matches scheduled today.