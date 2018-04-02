RKS Announces Lower Fares to 130+ Destinations

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport announced today that United Airlines has released new lower fares to over 130 worldwide destinations from Rock Springs.

Through continued work with airline partners, Southwest Wyoming now has access to reasonable airfares to dozens of destinations including 17 of the area’s top 20 destinations.

With over 9,100 total passengers using the airport so far in 2018 (an increase of over 13% compared to 2017) compounded on 11.7% growth in 2017, the airport’s airline partners are starting to take notice of Southwest Wyoming as a viable air carrier market.

“The airport has been working hard over the last several years to deliver more reliable and affordable air service to Southwest Wyoming,” Airport Director Devon Brubaker said. “With the introduction of these new lower fares, we are answering the needs of our community once again. With incredible reliability coupled with free parking and easy to and through convenience, our Southwest Wyoming communities can now connect to the world without breaking the bank.”

“As travelers make their airport choices, we expect RKS to be the airport of choice for many more travelers with the lower fares in place. With the anticipated increase in passengers, we fully expect opportunities for additional flights and destinations in the future.”

Travelers are invited to check out the new lower fares at www.united.com and utilize the airport’s cost

comparison tool at http://www.flyrks.com/flight-info/.

Below are some sample airfares comparing a travel date in May with Salt Lake City International Airport. Airfares fluctuate on a regular basis (sometime hourly), so these listed fares are for example only.