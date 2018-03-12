RN Students Receive Scholarships

Gabby Seilbach and Leah Faler were recently awarded the Memorial Hospital and Rotary RN Scholarships.

Tim Savage approached Tiffany Marshall, Executive Director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation, in 2017 about partnering with Rotary to provide two scholarships to encourage LPN graduates to continue their education and fulfill a need in the county for registered nurses.

“Tiffany didn’t hesitate and made it happen,” said Savage. “Not only that, but she volunteered to help pick the winners from a very strong field of applicants.”

Both Seilbach andFaler are excellent students and have volunteered many service hours to the community through worthwhile organizations such as Student Nurses Association to Community Connections. Both have demonstrated a strong desire to stay and care for patients in Sweetwater County.

The Rotary issued a special thank you to Leann Randall and Summer Van Kam who volunteered their time to make this event possible.