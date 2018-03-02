Roads In Yellowstone Begin To Close For Spring Plowing

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Roads in Yellowstone National Park will begin to close to oversnow travel the week of March 4. Spring plowing will begin as road segments close. All oversnow travel will end for the season Thursday, March 15, at 9 p.m. Weather permitting, some park roads will reopen to automobile travel Friday, April 20.

Road Closure Dates (Gates close at 9 p.m.)

Sunday, March 4, the road from Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris will close.

Tuesday, March 6, roads from Norris to Madison and Norris to Canyon Village will close.

Sunday, March 11, roads from Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge to Lake Butte Overlook will close. The road from Lake Butte Overlook over Sylvan Pass to the East Entrance closed on Thursday, March 1.

Thursday, March 15, the remaining park roads will close.

At Mammoth Hot Springs, the Hotel, Dining Room, Gift Shop, and Ski Shop will close for the season Monday, March 5. The Mammoth Campground, Yellowstone General Store, Post Office, Medical Clinic, the Albright Visitor Center, and self-serve fuel pumps remain open all year.

At Old Faithful, Old Faithful Snow Lodge & Cabins close Sunday, March 4. The Bear Den Gift Shop, the Geyser Grill, and the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center will close Thursday, March 15.

At Tower Junction, self-serve fuel pumps are available all year.

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, Montana, is open to automobiles all year.

Visitors driving to and in the park during the spring should have flexible travel plans and be prepared for changing weather conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time. For the most current information on road conditions and closures, visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads or call 307-344-2117 for recorded information. In addition, sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).