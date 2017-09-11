Roadwork To Take Place This Week on Pine Street in Pinedale

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be conducting crack sealing work on US 191 through Pinedale (Pine Street) this week. The work will take place in the nighttime hours between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, through Thursday, Sept. 14.

Crack sealing is used as a defense against pavement deterioration. If done effectively, crack sealing keeps water from entering and weakening the base or sub-base.

WYDOT would like to remind motorists driving on Pine Street during the nighttime hours to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers, and obey all traffic control devices.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.