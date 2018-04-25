Robb Slaughter Running For Re-election

Sweetwater County Treasurer Robb Slaughter has announced that he will run for re-election in November.

The filing period for candidates to officially file for any public office is May 17th thru June 1st, 2018 with the primary election taking place August 21st, and the general election November 6th, 2018.

Below is the announcement sent to Wyo4News:

Sweetwater County Treasurer Robb Slaughter has announced that he will be seekingre-election in 2018. “The next few years will be a period of growth and change herein Sweetwater County, and I would like to continue as an integral part of it”, Slaughter said.

“I am running based on the belief that I can continue to manage the Office of Treasurer in a professional manner and provide the level of service that the residents of Sweetwater County deserve and have come to expect. With the help of my “outstanding” staff and the support personnel at the county, we have continued to streamline services and have been able to offer new technologies to help make things easier for our residents.We have continued to refine the services that we have implemented in the last few years to allow taxpayers to make payments online for both property taxes and motor vehicle licensing. With my influence and experience, I hope to help legislators provide new innovation that will continue to keep us on the cutting edge of technology in the future also”, Slaughter added.

“It is a constant challenge adapting to the dynamic changes occurring in Sweetwater County and the State of Wyoming,” Slaughter said. “The nature of our mineral based economy makes it difficult to budget and provide cash flows to fund our local government in an efficient manner. These challenges and the task of managing an investment portfolio of various funds and for different entities that is over $50 millionkeeps the job interesting and creates unique challenges which I enjoy.”

A lifelong resident of Sweetwater County, Slaughter has been active in many local boards and organizations. He is a past President of the Wyoming Association of County Treasurers, has served as a member of the Wyoming Intergovernmental Mineral Policy Advisory Committee and the Wyoming Tax Administration Team. In addition to these functions, Slaughter has served on numerous committees dedicated to renovating Wyoming tax policy and motor vehicle registration laws. Most recently, Slaughter served as an appointee to Governor Mead’s 2015 Tax Force on Minerals Interim Study.

Slaughter added, “My experience, my loyal staff and the network that I have created make me the best candidate for this office. I have been fortunate to develop excellent relationships with the other elected officials in Sweetwater County along with many State Officials and Legislators. The financial professionals that I work with are also excellent and provide the best advice possible for managing the County’s finances. The interaction of the Treasurer and their staff with the other County and State Offices is critical to our continued success. If I am re-elected, I will do my best to ensure that Sweetwater county residents receive the most professional service possible”.