Robbery Investigation Leads to Arrest of Three People

Two men and one woman were arrested yesterday afternoon by county deputies and detectives who were assisting Idaho authorities with an armed robbery investigation.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell identified the suspects as Amber Nicole Spradling, 19 of Gore, Oklahoma, Colton Jeffress, 24 of Boise, Idaho, and Cameron Don Courtright, 30 of Heyburn, Idaho.

At about 3:00 p.m. yesterday, Lieutenant John Grossnickle of the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Twin Falls, Idaho, Police Department, regarding an armed robbery that took place there on Monday. Twin Falls investigators had tracked one suspect, Jeffress, to Rock Springs and believed him to be in the company of two additional people. A Kimber Pro Carry II semiautomatic pistol, used in the robbery and stolen from the victim, was thought to be in the suspects’ possession.

Officers of the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to the Wal-Mart on Gateway Boulevard at 4:39 PM concerning a shoplifting committed by two males with multiple tattoos who were reported fleeing the area in a white 2014 Kia Soul bearing Idaho license plates. County officers located the Kia within minutes and stopped it near the Wal-Mart. In the vehicle were Spradling, Jeffress, and Courtright.

Among those at the scene were Deputy Sheriff Amanda Buller and her partner K9 Deputy Huk, who alerted to the presence of drugs in the passenger compartment. During a subsequent search, deputies recovered a hypodermic syringe and the Kimber handgun described by Idaho authorities.

The three suspects were taken into custody without incident. During the booking process at the Sweetwater County Detention Center, Spradling was allegedly found to be in possession of 1.66 grams of methamphetamine. She is currently charged with Wrongful Taking or Disposing of Property and Possession of Methamphetamine. Jeffress is charged in Idaho with Robbery and Parole Violation, and Courtright with Wrongful Taking or Disposing of Property.

Sheriff Lowell said county detectives are continuing to work with Idaho authorities. Spradling, Jeffress, and Courtright remain behind bars as the investigation continues.