Roberts and Rusk lead Cowgirls in 59-40 Victory over Utah State

(LARAMIE, Wyoming) The Wyoming women’s basketball (18-6 overall, 10-3 MW) used a 26-7 second half run to defeat the Utah State Aggies (13-11 overall, 6-7 MW) by the final of 59-40 on Saturday afternoon.

Junior Liv Roberts led the way for the Cowgirls with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Freshman Taylor Rusk came off the bench and chipped in ten points and five rebounds followed redshirt sophomore Bailee Cotton with nine points and a career-high nine boards. Wyoming shot 19-48 (.396) from the field and 18-20 (.900) from the charity stripe. The Cowgirls out rebounded the Aggies 42-28 and had 26 points in the paint.

In the Mountain West Conference race, Wyoming stills trails Colorado State (11-2 MW, 19-6) by one game. The Rams had to go into overtime Saturday to win at Fresno State (7-6 MW, 14-10), 66-64. Wednesday night in Fort Collins, Colorado, the Cowgirls and the Rams will finally meet for the first time this season.