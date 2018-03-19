Robin Mark Toone (May 7, 1955 – March 16, 2018)

Green River, Wyoming native Robin M. Toone, 62, passed on March 16, 2018 after a long courageous fight with illness,

Robin is survived by his wife Aldena, parents Patricia and Dorland Toone, brother Barry F. Toone, children Justin and wife Erin Toone, Crystal Toone and companion Leroy Evans, Jeannie Toone, step daughters Jennifer Knox and companion Scott Zanetti and Jessica and husband Dusty Hudson and grandchildren Bella Knox-Zanetti, Kenneth Knox-Zanetti and Aurora Hudson.

Robin had a long successful career with Stauffer Chemical and then the Joint Powers Water Board. He recently retired due to his illness.

Robin enjoyed every day of life and every day was good. He was very kind and generous to everyone who entered his life. If it needed doing or fixing he did it or fixed it. He was the go to guy.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held when the sun is shining and it is warmer.

Robin will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

Good ride cowboy – be good.