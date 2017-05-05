Rock N Roll 5K Walk/Run At WWCC Tomorrow

The Western Wyoming Community College Running Club is hosting a 5K to support veterans tomorrow.

The Rock N Roll 5K Run/Walk takes place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Participants are asked to arrive at to WWCC parking lot by the gym at 9:30 a.m.

The registration fee is by donation. Proceeds will be donated to the Fisher house Foundation which helps to provide military families with housing close to a loved one during hospitalization.

Call 307-371-4739 for more information on the event.