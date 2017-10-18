Rock Painting Fundraiser On Friday

A rock painting fundraiser in Green River will raise money for hurricane relief.

With the popularity of painting and hiding rocks in the Sweetwater County area, this event provides the opportunity for people to paint rocks for a cause.

The fundraiser takes place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Flaming Gorge Modern Makers, 541 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.

Rocks, paints, paint brushes, and other supplies will be provided.

The cost is $3 per person, and participants can come any time during the event to make their creations.

A food mart will be available during the event.

Those who paint rocks at the event can choose what they want to do with their rocks and can opt to keep them or hide them.