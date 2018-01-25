Rock Spring Fire Department Developing Wildland Program

The Rock Springs Fire Department is building a program to help firefighters prepare for large-scale emergencies and bring additional revenue to the City of Rock Springs.

The Rock Springs Fire Department Wildland Program will include dispatching qualified firefighters to assist with wildland fires in the U.S. In the program, a crew of three firefighters will be dispatched with the department’s Type 6 truck—a F550 with 300 gallon capacity.

The program can bring revenue to the City as the crew will be reimbursed for the time firefighters are away as well as receive payment for the work. The average profit for each deployment would be around $17,000 to $18,000.

“With the uptick that we’ve seen in wildfire behavior in the west especially, but it’s becoming prominent all across the country, we started developing this program to become a deployable resource to assist in those fires,” said Justin Bryant, Wildland Coordinator for the Rock Springs Fire Department.

The department is in the process of requalifying firefighters to fight wildland fires as well as at least one engine boss.

Not only can this deployable resource help to bring in revenue, this will provide local firefighters experience in the event of a large-scale emergency in the area. These skills could come in handy in a number of situations such as wildland fires, flooding, hazmat incident, train derailment, explosion, and more.

Such catastrophic events would include assisting the community with recovery, damage assessments, possible evacuations, opening of shelters, mitigation of hazardous material, acquiring cleanup crews, and restoring city functions.

Fire Chief Jim Wamsley said these kinds of situations would often be funded through a disaster declaration, but not having crews who can take on such roles would increase costs to the city.

“If we don’t have that capability, we will be paying someone to come in and take care of that. So in my mind, it’s imperative that we have these people with the skills necessary to manage those large scale incidents competently and efficiently and safely. So that in the event that we ever do suffer a large-scale catastrophe, we will be able to at least control our cost to the extent possible and have the talent here—our people taking care of our own,” said Wamsley.

Bryant said many people think a large wildland fire could not impact Rock Springs, but low forestation in the immediate area doesn’t mean a large fire can’t occur.

“As this program grows, as our guys gain knowledge and experience in the wildland arena, it’s only going to provide us the tools to help keep Rock Springs safe from a large wildland event,” said Bryant. “I mean, we have tons of potential fuel to have those wildland fires that we see on tv. All we need is the right wind.”

Through developing this program, the Rock Springs Fire Department has formed mutual aid partnerships with Sweetwater County Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management fire crews. These partnerships help Rock Springs firefighters to gain experience fighting fires as they work toward qualifications for the deployment program. In addition, these partners would be available to assist RSFD in the case of a large-scale incident in or near Rock Springs.

Once the fire department has three qualified wildland firefighters, they will be able to enroll in the Resource Ordering and Status System (ROSS). Being on the ROSS list will provide deployment opportunities for the Rock Springs Fire Department Wildland Program.

The Rock Springs Fire Department hopes to have the fire truck on the ROSS list this Spring.