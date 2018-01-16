Latest

Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association To Host Black Butte Battle On The Ice This Weekend

January 16, 2018

Rock Springs Miners Squirts Hockey Team

 

The Rock Springs Miners Squirts Hockey team will be hosting the first annual Black Butte Battle on the Ice Tournament this weekend, January 19-21.

The tournament begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. and is anticipated to end Sunday.

A total of 4 teams, Rock Springs Black, Rock Springs Red, Vernal, and Douglas, will be in attendance.

The Squirt level consists of players age 9 and 10.

Below is a schedule of games for the tournament.

Friday, January 19th

  • 6:30 p.m. Rock Springs Red vs Rock Springs Black
  • 7:45 p.m. Vernal vs Douglas

Saturday, January 20th

  • 8:30 a.m. Rock Springs Black vs Vernal
  • 4:45 p.m. Douglas vs Rock Springs Red
  • 6 p.m. Vernal vs Rock Springs Red
  • 7:15 p.m. Douglas vs Rock Springs Black

Sunday, January 21st

  • 10:30 a.m. Championship Game
  • 11:45 a.m. Consolation Game
