Rock Springs And Green River Boys Teams In Casper This Weekend

The Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves boys soccer teams travel to Casper tomorrow to take on the two Casper schools Friday afternoon and Saturday in the last two conference games of the season.

The number one ranked Green River Wolves will take on the number four ranked Natrona County Mustangs on Friday beginning at 6 p.m. The Wolves are currently 6-1-1 in conference play and 10-2-2 overall while Mustangs are 4-4 in conference and 7-5-1 overall. The Wolves will then take on number two Kelly Walsh Trojans at noon on Saturday.

The number three Rock Springs Tigers will take on number two ranked Kelly Walsh Trojans at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Tigers are currently 5-3 in conference play and 10-4 overall while the Trojans are 6-1-1 in conference and 10-2-2 overall. The Tigers will take on number four ranked Natrona County on Saturday beginning at noon.