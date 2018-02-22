Rock Springs and Green River Honor Seniors This Weekend

The Rock Springs Tigers and the Green River Wolves will honor their seniors during their games Friday night.

Rock Springs Lady Tiger Seniors. The Lady Tigers play their last home games this weekend.

Friday 2/23- vs Kelly Walsh at 5:30 p.m. at Tiger Arena

Saturday 2/24- vs Natrona County at 1 p.m. at Tiger Arena

Rock Springs Tiger Seniors. The Tigers play their last home games this weekend.

Friday 2/23- vs Kelly Walsh at 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Arena

Saturday 2/24- vs Natrona County at 2:30 p.m. at Tiger Arena

Green River Lady Wolves Seniors. The Lady Wolves play their last home games this weekend.

Friday 2/23- vs Natrona County at 5:30 p.m. at Wolves Gymnasium

Saturday 2/24- vs Kelly Walsh at 1 p.m. at Wolves Gymnasium

Green River Wolves Seniors. The Wolves play their last home games this weekend.

Friday 2/23- vs Natrona County at 7:30 p.m. at Wolves Gymnasium

Saturday 2/24- vs Kelly Walsh at 2:30 p.m. at Wolves Gymnasium