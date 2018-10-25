Rock Springs Animal Control Captures Badger

On Wednesday, October 24th, a private citizen placed a call into Animal Control to report that two badgers were seen at Blairtown Park located at 731 McCurtain Drive. Animal Control Officers arrived within minutes of the call and were able to confirm the sighting of two badgers on the hillside.

Due to the location of the holes the badgers escaped into, Animal Control Officers called in the Fire Department to assist in filling the holes with water to flush out the animals. Officials were successful with the first location and were able to safely remove one of the badgers, but were unable to locate the second badger. Officers concluded the additional badger went down a hole that was close to the fence line and escaped into the desert.

There is still at least one badger in the area. Animal Control Officers are asking citizens to be aware of their surroundings when recreating Blairtown. If anyone spots a badger contact central dispatch at 307-362-6575 to report the sighting. If you are able to stay please get to a safe spot and keep an eye on the badger until an officer arrives.