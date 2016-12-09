Rock Springs Animal Control Responds to Inquiries On Missing Dog

The Rock Springs Police Department has received numerous inquiries into a missing dog that was recently turned over to Animal Control.

On Thursday, an individual turned in a female Chow to Rock Springs Animal Control at 850 West Center Street. The dog had been missing since May and was recently located by someone in Rock Springs.

According to a release from the Rock Springs Police Department, the dog’s microchip was initially scanned by a local vet service and came back unassigned. Upon further inquiry, Animal Control was able to contact the microchip provider who then provided RSPD with information on a registered owner in Rock Springs.

The person in possession of the dog was contacted and asked to bring the dog to Animal Control so they could reunite it with the owner. RSPD Public Information Officer Alison Deters said the person who had the dog was initially reluctant to turn the dog over to Animal Control. Deters confirmed there was talk of obtaining a search warrant to obtain the dog, however the dog was voluntarily surrendered.

Deters said the search warrant would only be used to get the dog in question, which was found to be the legal property of another person. She said there was no intent to remove the individual’s personal pets from the home.

Once Animal Control officers took possession of the dog, they were able to make contact with the owner. Reunification is expected to take place in the coming days. If the owner and dog are not reunited, the adoption process will begin. Animals brought into the shelter are held for a period of five days before being eligible for adoption.

Citizens interested in adopting an animal can visit Rock Springs Animal Control Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or contact them at 307-352-1455.