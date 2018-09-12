Rock Springs Animal Control Responds to Reports of Badgers at Blairtown Park

According to the Rock Springs Animal Control Facebook page, officers have received numerous reports of badgers at Blairtown Park and have taken action. View the statement from the Facebook Page below:

Rock Springs Animal Control has received reports of a badger at the Blairtown Park located at 731 McCurtain Drive. Animal Control Officers have gone out to the park and found multiple areas where the grass and dirt have been dug up. With our Officers past experience with badgers here in the city, they do believe that the holes are comparable to those that they have seen before that have been dug up by badgers.



With there being so many holes dug up at the park the Animal Control Officers don’t know which hole the badger is in. We are asking the public that if you see the badger get to a safe spot and call Central Dispatch at (307) 362-6575. Report what you have seen and if you are comfortable please stay there and watch it until an officer gets there. Once we are able to remove it from the park we will be relocating it out to the county.