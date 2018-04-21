Rock Springs At Green River Today In Soccer Play

Today the Rock Springs boys and girls soccer teams will make the short trip to Green River to take on the Wolves at Wolves Stadium. Both Rock Springs teams will enter today’s contest ranked number three in the latest 4A WyoPreps.com soccer polls.

The Lady Tigers currently lead the 4A West standings with a 5-0 mark (9-1 on year) while Green River comes into today’s match at 1-3-1 (4-7 overall). The match is schedule to begin at 10:00 a.m. and will also include a Salute To The Military ceremony.

The boys match will is an important outing for both teams. The Tigers currently lead the 4A West standings with a 4-1 mark (9-2 on the season), but Green River is right behind at 3-1-1 (6-2-2 overall). The boys match is scheduled to begin around noon.