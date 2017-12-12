Rock Springs Boxers Compete and Garner Rankings in USA Boxing’s National Championships Tournament

Rock Springs had four athletes that proudly fought to represent their hometown and the State of Wyoming.

In the Pee-Wee Division Jernee Padilla was an unopposed Champion at 132lbs. In the Bantam Division, Zachary Godines fought hard in the 65 lb. bracket against a top competitor out of San Francisco, CA. Emily Garrison fought in the 95 lb. female finals earning 2nd in the nation against a boxer out of Georgia. Sarah Garrison went into the tournament with the #2 seed and fought throughout the week maintaining her spot in the bracket. Sarah fought the #1 seed from Coachella, CA in the finals and came away 2nd in the nation following a close split decision. Additionally, Sarah is now an alternate for Team USA international traveling team. The Garrison sisters automatically qualify for the 2018 National Championships with their top two finishes. All the boxers from Rock Springs will garner National Rankings from the Team USA Olympic Committee. To view the rankings or for more information check out USA Boxing.