Rock Springs Chamber Asking Adopt-A-Tree Participants To Start Removing Lights

Many businesses and and individuals participated in this year’s Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Adopt-A-Tree promotion along Dewar Drive and Elk Street, but with the holiday season over, it’s time to turn off and take down the tree lights. Here’s the chambers’s message:”

“We would like to thank everyone who participated in the Adopt-A-Tree Program in 2016. We have received many compliments from the community and we agree that this year we had some of the best decorated trees yet!

However, it is time to start removing all lights from the trees. We realize due to inclement weather it may be difficult to remove lights and signs at this time. We would like to give all participants until the end of January to remove all lights and signs”.

Please call the Rock Springs Chamber with any questions at 362-3771.

(Photo from Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Facebook page)