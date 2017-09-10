Rock Springs Chamber Free Webinar On Succession Planning

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will be presenting another free Webinar on Tuesday, September 19th at 2:00 p.m. The Webinar is sponsored by the Wyoming SBDC Network. This month’s topic is Succession Planning.

The Webinar will help those in decision making in dealing with the future of a business owners business when they retire. According to information on the Rock Springs Chamber Facebook page, subjects covered include: who will manage the business once you are no longer working and how ownership will be transferred. What is the value of the business? How will your retirement funds be paid? This webinar will help you understand and manage these issues, assisting you with a smooth transition between you and the future owners of your company.

For more information or to sign up, contact the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 362-3771.