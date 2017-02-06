Rock Springs Chamber To Hold Free, Intellectual Property Webinar.

The Small Business Development Center Network in Partnership with the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition is hosting a free Webinar as part of their Monthly Free Webinar Series. The March webinar Thursday, March 2nd at 2:00 pm at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. The subject matter will be Intellectual Property.

According to a release from the Chamber, “If you are thinking about a new business venture or just started one, this webinar will answer many of your questions about intellectual property (IP). IP is an intangible asset and can be key to your company’s success”.

Registered patent attorney Toni Tease, JD, will share how protecting what you create deters competitors while making your company more attractive for capital investment. The webinar will educated business owners how to protect inventions, brands, software and product designs, trade name and website domain name. Other subject to be covered will include intellectual property protection, patents, copyrights, trademarks, trade secrets and more.

Space is limited so the Chamber is asking those planning to attend to please RSVP by clicking here.