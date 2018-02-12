Rock Springs Chamber Honors Memorial Hospital Volunteers

Today at the monthly Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Luncheon, three Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County volunteers were honored for their service. Irene Kalivas, Mary Jo Kershisnik and Gloria Tomich (Kerhisnik and Tomich, both in green, pictured above with Dave Hanks of the Rock Springs Chamber) were honored with the Chamber’s “Above & Beyond” Award for outstanding impact and lasting contribution to the City of Rock Springs, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and Sweetwater County.

According to a press release from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Kalivas holds the distinction of being MHSC’s oldest volunteer at 94. She also has been volunteering at the hospital the longest — she began volunteering in the gift shop in October 1982. She has been driving from Green River every Wednesday to work in the gift shop for almost 36 years. She has nearly 9,000 volunteer hours and is a lifetime member of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. In addition to Memorial Hospital, Kalivas has been involved in the community including the soup kitchen, Golden Hour Senior Center and the Greek Orthodox Church.

Kershisnik has volunteered at Memorial Hospital since October 1997. She has approximately 3,300 hours as an MHSC volunteer. In addition to Memorial Hospital, the long list of organizations she’s been involved with includes the Sweetwater County Library, P.E.O, Red Hats, a Bunko group, and the Catholic Church. In 2016, The YWCA awarded Mary Jo Kershisnik the Woman of Legacy distinction.

Tomich has volunteered for Memorial Hospital since September 1998. She will be 90 this year and was born and raised in this community. She was a teacher for more than 30 years, mostly teaching English at the Rock Springs High School. During her tenure at RSHS, she chaperoned high school groups on trips to Europe, New York and Washington, D.C. She has been involved in home-delivered meals for seniors, Alpha Delta Kappa, retired teachers association and the Catholic Church.

The three are among more than 30 people who currently volunteer their time at MHSC.

For more information on volunteering time at the hospital, contact MHSC Director of Volunteer Services and Community Outreach Janae Gale at 307-352-8418.