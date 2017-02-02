Rock Springs Chamber Warns of Refrigerator Magnet Program Solicitations

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is warning of a company soliciting for sponsorship of a refrigerator magnet program.

According to an alert from Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Dave Hanks, a company has reportedly contacted chamber members asking for advertising sponsorship dollars for their refrigerator magnet program and claiming to be in partnership with the Rock Springs Chamber.

The Rock Springs Chamber is not affiliated with the refrigerator magnet program, according to the alert.

The chamber is advising members who do decide to participate in the magnet program to do so cautiously.