Rock Springs Cheer and Dance Performs Well At State

The Rock Springs High School Cheer and Dance teams competed at state today and both scored well.

In the Hip Hop Dance catagory, the Tiger Rhythmic Dance Team finished second place with a score of 86.333. The TRDT was able to take the win in Jazz Dance with a score of 87.167.

The Tiger Cheer team was able to finish in the seventh place spot in All Girl Cheer with a score of 49.750. The Tigers did not compete in Cheer Non-Stunt, and in Co-Ed Cheer, the Tigers took home the third.