Rock Springs City Council Accepts Bids For Bunning Park Beautification Project

Members of the Rock Springs City Council opened bids tonight for consideration of the cleanup and beautification of the area around Bunning Park in Rock Springs.

The council received two bids from companies hoping to take over the project. The first bid came in the amount of $168,500 from Wylie Construction of Rock Springs, Wyoming. The second bid came from DeBernardi Construction, also of Rock Springs, in the amount of $215,600.

The first portion of the Bunning Park Beautification project will include the demolition of buildings which are abandoned on both J and Evans Streets with an estimated total cost of around $756,000. The city accepted a grant of $500,000 from the Community Development Block Grant from the Wyoming Business Council in 2017. The city accepted the grant funding and has come up with the $256,000 difference.

City officials will review the bids and work will begin at a later date.