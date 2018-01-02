Rock Springs City Council Appoints Many to Committees And Boards

The Rock Springs City Council voted to appoint Five members to boards during their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night.

Steve Harton was appointed to the Fire Civil Service Commission for his third term.

Sue Lozier was appointed to the Planning & Zoning Commission for her first term.

Matt Jackman was appointed to the Planning & Zoning Commission for his second term.

Gregory Hasman was appointed to the Rock Springs Historical Museum Board for his first term.

Jonathan Harwood was appointed to the Rock Springs Historical Museum Board. Harwood is filling the unexpired term for RJ Pieper.

Councilman Billy Shalata was appointed Council President for the Rock Springs City Council.