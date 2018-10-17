Rock Springs City Council Appoints Three New Members to Boards

The Rock Springs City Council has appointed three new members to boards in Rock Springs.

Devon Brubaker was unanimously approved as the newest member of the Joint Travel and Tourism Board, while Mark Chollak was appointed to the Library Advisory Board.

The third appointment came with a unanimous vote as well when the council approved, Emily Lopez as the newest member of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Lopez will fill the unexpired term of Gabe Bustos.