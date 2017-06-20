Rock Springs City Council Approves Budget

During their regularly scheduled meeting tonight, members of the Rock Springs City Council voted to approved the proposed budget for fiscal year 2018.

The approved budget for the City of Rock Springs allocates no funds for a city fireworks display on the Fourth of July. This eliminates a city funded fireworks display for the holiday.

In previous years, the city allocated $25,000 for the Fourth of July fireworks display. That $25,000 has been cut from the proposed budget as the Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department was asked in November to reduce their budget by $650,000.

As a part of those cuts, the Parks and Recreation Department previously reduced facility hours, increased and implemented fees for athletic fields and parks, and increased fees for the Recreation and Civic Centers.