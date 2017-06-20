Rock Springs City Council Approves Budget

During their regularly scheduled meeting tonight, members of the Rock Springs City Council voted to approved the proposed budget for fiscal year 2018.
The approved budget for the City of Rock Springs allocates no funds for a city fireworks display on the Fourth of July. This eliminates a city funded fireworks display for the holiday.
In previous years, the city allocated $25,000 for the Fourth of July fireworks display. That $25,000 has been cut from the proposed budget as the Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department was asked in November to reduce their budget by $650,000.
As a part of those cuts, the Parks and Recreation Department previously reduced facility hours, increased and implemented fees for athletic fields and parks, and increased fees for the Recreation and Civic Centers.
You’d better not raise a single god damn finger against anyone setting off fireworks on the 4th because you Liberal cowards thought it wasn’t necessary to make room in the budget for a city display. I’ve never been ashamed of living in Rock Springs before. I am now ashamed. You and people who think the way you do are a disease in this country. How dare you call yourselves the administrators of this fine city? Go ahead and debate me. PLEASE. I will tear you apart intellectually. Patriotism is lost in this country because of people like our glorious City Council members. Hopefully I didn’t hurt anybody’s feewings…. (Feelings pronounced like a democrat)
This is what happens when a few self-righteous Liberals take it upon themselves to represent a group of people in the most conservative state in the United States of America. They don’t care about American culture, tradition, or patriotism… So why should you? And never forget that Liberals hold the moral and intellectual high ground at all times. You can bet your ass, however, that we’ll never miss a Cinco de Mayo parade.