Rock Springs City Council Approves Construction Projects; Tables Ordinance

During their regularly scheduled meeting, tonight members of the Rock Springs City Council voted to approve two resolutions allowing the city to move forward with two road maintenance projects with two local contractors.

The council voted to approve a contract resolution with R & D Street Sweeping & Asphalt Maintenance, LC, for the 2018 Crack Seal Project. The approved amount for the project was set at $43,492.50. The projected completion date for the project is June 30, 2018.

The council also voted to approve a contract resolution with DeBernardi Construction Company Inc. for the 2018 Concrete Replacement Phase II Project. The projected completion date for the project is September 30, 2018.

The resolutions past in an 8-1 vote. Councilman Zotti was the only council member to abstain from voting on the two resolution.

The council also voted to table ordinance 2018-04, an ordinance of the Rock Springs entitled “Adopting the Personnel Policies and Procedures Relating to City of Rock Springs Employees.” Tonight’s decision came on the third reading after five additional amendments were brought forward.