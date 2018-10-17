Rock Springs City Council Approves Funding Request From Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

A budget amendment to expand the Commercial Airline Terminal has been approved by members of the Rock Springs City Council.

During their regularly scheduled meeting, the council unanomously voted to approve the cities portion of the $200,000 total that was requested by Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director Devon Brubaker.

Councilor Rob Zotti and Mayor Demshar both spoke out in favor of the request and spoke of his disapproval of the decission made earlier today my members of the Sweetwater County Commission to table the amendment until next months meeting.

The original budget request that has been tabled was made on September 18th for $711,111 from the county and $355,556 from the City of Rock Springs to help fund the design of the commercial terminal.

The amendment brought forth by Brubaker was asking $133,333 from the county and $66,667 from the City of Rock Springs. With the design in the works this would give the airport a better chance of receiving a portion of the one billion supplemental appropriation passed in March by Congress through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018. The deadline to apply for the grant is October 31st. With or without the funding and design RKS will apply for the grant.