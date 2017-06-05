Rock Springs City Council Approves Some Labor Agreements, Tables Others

During a special meeting tonight members of the Rock Springs City Council met to discuss a labor agreement between the City of Rock Springs and the United Mine Workers Association Local Union 4893.

The two groups came to an agreement on Hours of Work, Section (b) Compensatory time off. The agreement states that compensatory time off is limited to 80 hours per employee and limit cash outs to no more than 80 hours per year. The group also agreed to Delete “Any time over eighty (80) hours must be used within thirty (30) days of being earned or monetary pay in lieu of compensatory time shall be given.” from the language.

The group also agreed on a clothing allowance and safety equipment for the Animal Control Employees. A total of $208.00 per year will be allotted between the two employees.

The group agreed to table the discussion on the bi-monthly pay period and to table the the discussion of on call hours for a later date.