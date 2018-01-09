Rock Springs City Council Approves Request to Fill Temporary City Planner Position

During a special meeting this afternoon, members of the Rock Springs City Council voted to approve a request from the Rock Springs City Human Resource Department to fill a temporary City Planner position, after the recent resignation of Amy Allen from the Public Service Director position.
The council voted to approve the transfer of $46,180.00 from the General Fund to Salaries and Wages for the temporary position.
