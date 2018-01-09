Latest

Rock Springs City Council Approves Request to Fill Temporary City Planner Position

TOPICS:

January 9, 2018

During a special meeting this afternoon, members of the Rock Springs City Council voted to approve a request from the Rock Springs City Human Resource Department to fill a temporary City Planner position, after the recent resignation of Amy Allen from the Public Service Director position.

John Bunning

The council voted to approve the transfer of $46,180.00 from the General Fund to Salaries and Wages for the temporary position.

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Rock Springs City Council Approves Request to Fill Temporary City Planner Position"

Leave a Reply