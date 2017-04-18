Rock Springs City Council Approves Resolution For Crack Seal Project Among Other Requests

During their regular meeting members of the Rock Springs City Council accepted and approved a request from R&D Sweeping and Asphalt Maintenance, LC, for the city crack seal project for 2017.

Other requests of note that were approved were a request from the Urban Renewal Agency-Rock Springs Main Street for the closure of Main Street from B Street to F Street for the Rods and Rails Car Show taking place on June 17, 2017. As well as a request from the Department of Engineering & Operations for acceptance of the Updated Functional Classification Map from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The Rock Springs City Council also announced the date for the Mayors Companion Animal Committee Low Cost dog and cat Vaccination Clinic to take place April 29, 2017 from 9 am to 12 pm at the Rock Springs Animal Control building located at 850 West Center Street.