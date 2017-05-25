Rock Springs City Council Approves Resolution Sets A Date For Union Agreement

Members of the Rock Springs City Council met tonight in a special City Council meeting to discuss a resolution to accept a lease for the Historic Train Depot, located at 501 S. Main Street, with Coal Train Coffee, LLC. The resolution was approved. Councilman Rob Zotti said that it was the councils goal to come to a proper lease agreement based on a fair market price for the building and that they felt the price they agreed on was fair.

The Council also discussed an agreement with the United Mine Workers Association Local Union 4893 for the 2017-2018. The United Mine Workers Association Local Union 4893 includes all city employees who are not a part of the IAFF Local 1490 Fire Union. The proposed agreement included some word changes to parts of the the contract as well as some budget items for things such as uniforms. The Council as well as members from the city will review the contract and hold a special meeting again on June 5 to finalize the contract agreement.