Rock Springs City Council Approves Wine And Book Bar

During their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the Rock Springs City Council approved a request from Rock Springs residents Lisa Ryberg and Clark Stith for the approval of a satellite liquor license for a wine and book bar.

Ryberg said that with the closure of Hastings, the need for a small book store was a must. Ryberg said Sidekicks Book Bar, located at 507 Broadway Street, in downtown Rock Springs is expected to open in January of 2018 and will allow the community the opportunity to go after work to read a book and enjoy a glass of wine from Jackson Hole Winery, meaning all the wine is Wyoming made. The book bar will have other beverages and light refreshments available.

Ryberg is currently in the process of finalizing food regulations, deciding which books to stock in the bar, and deciding which programs and software the bar will need. She is also working to finish the furnishings in the bar.

Mayor Carl Demshar complimented Ryberg and Stith on the idea saying “I think it is a great concept,” adding that it will be a great place for people to go downtown.

The book bar will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, Ryberg has not finalized the hours yet. Ryberg said that it is her desire to close the bar by 9 p.m. daily because she does not want it to be treated as a bar or restaurant. Ryberg says there are many great bars and restaurants in the area that will allow patrons to visit once the book bar closes.