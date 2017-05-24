Rock Springs City Council To Hold Special Meeting

Members of the Rock Springs City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, May 25th at 6:30 p.m.

Agenda items include a special resolution accepting and approving a lease for the Historic Train Depot, located at 501 S. Main Street, with Coal Train Coffee, LLC.

The council will also discuss a labor agreement between the City of Rock Springs and the United Mine Workers Association Local Union 4893 to construct a wages and insurance agreement to be effective from July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018.

The United Mine Workers Association Local Union 4893 includes all city employees who are not a part of the IAFF Local 1490 Fire Union.

Below is the agenda for the special meeting: